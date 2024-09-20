Kadyrov accuses Musk of stranding his tricked Cybertruck on the battlefield

Hey Comrade, can you spare a boost?Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of “remotely disabling” a Cybertruck that had been deployed to the frontlines of Russia’s war in Ukraine, raising questions about the risks of remote-controlled electric vehicles (EVs) in conflict zones.Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed Thursday that the electric truck, which he said had been outfitted with a machine gun and was “performing well in combat,” was inexplicably shut down. And he blamed Musk for reneging on a “gift.”Footage released by Kadyrov in August showed him driving a Cybertruck in Grozny, the Chechen capital, and thanking Musk for what he claimed was a gift intended for use in Russia’s military operations. However, Musk denied any involvement. “Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general?” Musk responded on Twitter (“X”), the social media platform he owns.Kadyrov repeated his claims this week, accusing Musk of disabling the vehicle after it had to be towed off the battlefield. At least it wasn’t behind a Ukrainian farmer’s tractor.“What Elon Musk did was not nice. He gives expensive gifts from the heart and then remotely switches them off,” Kadyrov complained.In response, Kadyrov announced Friday that he had sent two additional Tesla Cybertrucks to the battlefield, asserting they were unaffected by any remote interference.The Chechen leader shared a video Friday showing two Tesla Cybertrucks, each armed with machine guns — and presumably, jumper cables — in a forested area. The video featured military personnel firing from the vehicles’ roofs, with Kadyrov stating: “The remote shutdown did not affect these vehicles. They are operating normally, without any failures.”But the incident has raised concerns about the broader implications of remote-controlled capabilities in EVs, particularly in war zones. While Tesla’s Cybertruck is marketed for its cutting-edge technology and durability, the possibility of remote access to critical systems raises alarms about the potential misuse of EV technology in sensitive and dangerous situations.Musk first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, with retail prices starting around USD$90,000. Despite its commercial success, this latest controversy highlights a growing unease about the control automakers can maintain over vehicles after they’ve left the showroom.Kadyrov, who has faced international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, continues to provoke concern not just for his military involvement but also for the unpredictable consequences of advanced technology in warfare. Both the United States and European Union have sanctioned Kadyrov, accusing him of torture, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights violations.Musk’s Cybertruck, meanwhile, is accused causing a danger to pedestrians and small furry animals..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.