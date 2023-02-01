Jason Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

 Courtesy UCP

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has been hired by Canadian law firm Bennett Jones to work as a senior advisor. 

"I’m thrilled to be joining this iconic firm, which has both deep Alberta roots and a major national presence," said Kenney in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Ahhhh yes the incoming payoff for Kenney's betrayal of the Albertan people to Pfizer. This is how the corruption works folks. You do the bidding of the global elite in office and then you get a high paying job at a "law firm" to leverage your contacts within government for the benefit of the special interests.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Conservatives generally hate him. We know that NDP voters hate him. Seems to me that Kenney a poison pill - can't imagine this will work out for this firm. If I was considering a decision to use this firm - I would decide not to simply because they are being advised by this pathetic tyrant.

guest50
guest50

I am so very glad he is gone, BUT...

What B.S. will he try to dish in his new employment?

Jason has portrayed himself as a ....very, very sore loser over the past 8 months......., and I don't think he is capable of clear and rational thought.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

This is his first non-politics job.

At a law firm yet? On what credentials? This guy only has a partially completed philosophy degree from the University of San Francisco.

He should really be run out of Alberta

nocows
nocows

Shucks! I was hoping he would leave the province.

guest310
guest310

Good bye and good riddance.

