Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has been hired by Canadian law firm Bennett Jones to work as a senior advisor.
"I’m thrilled to be joining this iconic firm, which has both deep Alberta roots and a major national presence," said Kenney in a Wednesday press release.
"Bennett Jones’ Public Policy group has the greatest policy depth of any Canadian law firm, and I look forward to working with several former colleagues from both senior elected and public service roles."
Kenney resigned as the Alberta United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary-Lougheed in November.
“I would like to thank the wonderful people of Calgary-Lougheed for the privilege of representing them over the past five years,” he said.
“I am proud to have led a government that delivered on 95% of its election commitments to Albertans.”
I have resigned as Member of the Legislative Assembly for Calgary-Lougheed.Thank-you to my constituents for the honour of representing them in Parliament and the Legislature over the past 25 years.My statement: pic.twitter.com/vDRAk0yaDf
He shocked the crowd moments after by announcing he was stepping down as Alberta premier.
"Well, while 51% of the vote passes the constitutional threshold of the majority, it clearly is not adequate support to continue on,” he said.
The release said Kenney will be based in Bennett Jones’ Calgary office. It said he has more than 25 years of distinguished service in federal and provincial elected offices.
The release went on to say he brings tremendous leadership and vision to Bennett Jones on how to seize new opportunities in Canada’s energy sector, build partnerships with indigenous communities, and attract investment. It added his time as Alberta premier saw him create Alberta’s Recovery Plan, Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, Hydrogen Roadmap, and the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.
Bennett Jones Chair and CEO Hugh MacKinnon said he's delighted Kenney has joined his law firm.
“He brings an extraordinary combination of leadership and public policy experience to the firm and our clients," said MacKinnon.
"Jason will be a member of Bennett Jones' Public Policy group and make this unsurpassed team even stronger."
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Ahhhh yes the incoming payoff for Kenney's betrayal of the Albertan people to Pfizer. This is how the corruption works folks. You do the bidding of the global elite in office and then you get a high paying job at a "law firm" to leverage your contacts within government for the benefit of the special interests.
Conservatives generally hate him. We know that NDP voters hate him. Seems to me that Kenney a poison pill - can't imagine this will work out for this firm. If I was considering a decision to use this firm - I would decide not to simply because they are being advised by this pathetic tyrant.
I am so very glad he is gone, BUT...
What B.S. will he try to dish in his new employment?
Jason has portrayed himself as a ....very, very sore loser over the past 8 months......., and I don't think he is capable of clear and rational thought.
This is his first non-politics job.
At a law firm yet? On what credentials? This guy only has a partially completed philosophy degree from the University of San Francisco.
He should really be run out of Alberta
Shucks! I was hoping he would leave the province.
Good bye and good riddance.
