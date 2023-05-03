In an apparent nod to Canada, US Senator Joe Manchin wants to cut the time it takes to get approvals for major energy projects such as pipelines.
On Tuesday Manchin, who's chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Building American Energy Security Act of 2023 which would streamline approvals and cut costly court appeals and litigation delays.
If it passes, reviews would be limited to a maximum of two years and sets a 150 day statute of limitation to expedite court challenges. If deadlines are missed, it allows project sponsors to seek a court order directing agencies to finish reviews within 90 days.
It covers a broad list of project types including: critical minerals; nuclear; hydrogen; fossil fuels; electric transmission; renewables; and carbon capture and storage.
Further, it would establish a right-of-way granted by an Indian tribe on tribal land does not require approval of the Secretary of the Interior, if the tribe’s right-of-way process complies with Interior-approved regulations.
“In the United States, it often takes between five and 10 years — sometimes longer — to get critical energy infrastructure projects approved, putting us years behind allies like Canada, Australia, and more recently the EU, who each have policies designed to complete permitting in three years or less,” he said.
“It is clear without comprehensive permitting reform we will never ensure lasting American energy security and independence and will delay progress on environmental goals.”
Despite President Joe Biden’s decidedly anti-energy stance, Manchin is claiming broad bipartisan support. A similar amendment to the National Defence Authorization Act was supported by 40 Democrats and seven Republicans in a tied floor vote last December.
“There is overwhelming bipartisan recognition our current permitting processes aren’t working, and equally bipartisan support for addressing it through comprehensive permitting reform legislation,” he added.
Although it doesn’t specifically address cross border projects like Keystone XL, which was held up for more than 10 years before it was finally killed by executive order on Biden’s first day in office, Manchin presented a list of projects that are presently on hold due to red tape. Among the criteria for consideration is “promoting energy trade with our allies.” Assuming Canada is among them.
Ironically, approvals for the Canadian section of KXL was completed in less than two years under the previous Harper government.
But Manchin is probably more concerned with the Mountain Valley pipeline that runs through his home turf in northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, the completion of which has been delayed for more than 10 years even though 90% of it is in the ground — only 20 miles remain to be built pending hold ups with National Forest Service approvals and subsequent legal challenges. In the meantime, project costs have more than doubled to $6.6 billion.
Last summer Manchin made support of Biden’s $369 billion climate bill conditional on advancing the project.
Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
