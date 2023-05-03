Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015, but so has the bureaucracy that once guided their development. 

 Shannon Patrick Wiki Commons

In an apparent nod to Canada, US Senator Joe Manchin wants to cut the time it takes to get approvals for major energy projects such as pipelines.

On Tuesday Manchin, who's chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Building American Energy Security Act of 2023 which would streamline approvals and cut costly court appeals and litigation delays.

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

