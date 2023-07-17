Oil workers
Image courtesy of Work BC

Despite sitting on the world’s third-largest oil reserves, Canada’s position as the world’s fourth largest oil producer is being challenged around the globe.

Even as this country ’transitions’ away from fossil fuels with a 75% reduction in oil and gas output — more than 84% in the oil sands — Brazil and Norway have announced investments aimed at increasing production above five million barrels per day (bpd) while Canada — which ranks behind the US, Saudi Arabia and Russia — stalls around 5.4 million bpd.

20221206_OilProducers

World’s largest oil producers in 2021.

Shaun Polczer 

