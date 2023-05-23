Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) announced a series of measures Tuesday to help young people build career connections.
“First, a re-elected UCP government will promote career pathways for high school students by partnering with various industry and youth organizations to organize career fairs, with an initial focus on tech, manufacturing, construction, energy, and health,” said LaGrange at a press conference.
“These events will allow students to become informed and ask questions.”
LaGrange said career fairs will open students’ eyes to new opportunities and get them on the right path. She added the Alberta UCP will establish an online career counselling service for students and parents to learn about careers and develop a roadmap for pursuing them.
Additional measures will include funding teacher training opportunities in career and technology studies, offering career education scholarships for students, and launching a public awareness campaign to raise the profile of skilled trades.
The Alberta UCP candidate went on to say her party will increase funding for career and technology studies (CTS). CTS is a popular program in Alberta high schools which provides students with opportunities to personalize their learning, identify their interests, and manage transitions to the workplace and post-secondary institutions.
She said this program “helps them participate and succeed in today’s dynamic world of work.” Unfortunately, demand for the program exceeds the number of available spaces.
She acknowledged that will change under a re-elected UCP government. Not only will it fund more CTS spaces, it will increase supports for mobile classes and career and technology foundation labs for rural school boards.
LaGrange continued by saying her party will increase funding to enhance off-campus education opportunities. While the classroom is critical for developing students’ minds, she said it is important to supplement in-class learning with practical experiences.
This initiative will include developing and funding career education partnerships and supporting employment agency Careers Next Generation to collaborate with school boards in off-campus education. Whether in the classroom or beyond, she said the UCP will connect students with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.
LaGrange concluded by saying people “need a government that will continue building a strong, stable Alberta.”
“And as Alberta’s economy continues to expand and diversify, we will ensure students can contribute and grow right alongside,” she said.
UCP candidate Nathan Cooper (Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills) started off the press conference by saying he was in the Alberta Legislature when the NDP were in government, and he knows what is at stake in this election.
“I was there when Rachel Notley and the NDP nearly destroyed farm families with Bill 6, when they introduced tax hikes they didn’t run on, and when they racked up billions of dollars of debt, more than any other Alberta government in history combined,” said Cooper.
“The United Conservative Party has had our work cut out for us.”
Cooper said the UCP has done what it promised to do. It rolled up its sleeves, went to work, and moved Alberta forward.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Smith unveiled the United Conservative Party’s plan to add jobs and continue growing the economy — including cash payments to workers to move to the province and tax credits for graduates up to $10,000 — on May 4.
“To keep our economy growing, we need skilled workers for our new and existing industries,” said Smith.
As part of the Alberta Job Growth and Diversification Strategy, a UCP government will launch the Alberta Is Calling signing bonus. For select sectors where there are labour shortages — including in healthcare, childcare, and trades — eligible newcomers will receive a $1,200 payment after their first full year of living in Alberta.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.