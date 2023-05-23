Adriana LaGrange

UCP candidates Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) and Nathan Cooper (Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills) make an announcement about career development. 

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) announced a series of measures Tuesday to help young people build career connections. 

“First, a re-elected UCP government will promote career pathways for high school students by partnering with various industry and youth organizations to organize career fairs, with an initial focus on tech, manufacturing, construction, energy, and health,” said LaGrange at a press conference. 

