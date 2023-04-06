Mushroom

Magic mushrooms

 Courtesy of CBC

Fuelled by the pandemic and government spending to address mental health, investors are looking to cash in on a multibillion dollar market for legalized magic mushrooms, MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine and eventually even compounds derived from LSD.

Delegates to the Sequire virtual investment conference in Calgary heard multiple pitches from publicly listed start-up companies specializing in legalized psychedelic drugs and therapies designed to treat a range of mental health conditions, including depression, addiction and even Alzheimer’s. 

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

MLC
MLC

Possibly legalization/public availability satisfy the increasing need for the Liberal/NDP government to rationalize in a manner acceptable to Canadians its policies. Conversely, 'covert use' may explain some of the political thought processes currently being encountered.

Delby
Delby

and how many $s worth will find their way into the food/beverage of the unsuspecting?

