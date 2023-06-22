Women in oil patch

Women want a greater say in oil patch issues.

Things would be a lot different if women ruled the world, especially in the oil patch. And now a new Leger survey proves it.

According to Canada Powered by Women — a national energy advocacy group formed in 2019 to influence public policy — 63% of ‘engaged’ women across the country in all demographics support the idea there are benefits to Canada's oil and gas sector including economic benefits, job creation and maintaining affordable prices.

Sue Riddell Rose

Canada Powered by Women co-founder Sue Riddell Rose.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I do understand there are some exceptional women on the planet and in the country.

But Margaret Thatchers are few & far between . . . . most women in authority in recent decades like Angela in Germany turned the country into a basket case.

Today we have female Mayors in many US cities that have done an equally poor job . . . cities like San Fran, Chicago & Atlanta.

The idea that major oil companies are spending 100s of Millions on the Insane Carbon Capture nonsense is disturbing . . . starve the trees & wheat fields to appear "Green" . . . makes no sense.

There is NOTHING known on the Planet today to replace Oil & Gas . . . one day someone may invent an economical replacement, might even be a woman . . . it certanley won't be the Govt.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Ask yourself since the "feminist" revolution has your life gotten better over the last 40 years. No it hasn't. Having women in charge is a disaster. They can't run a lemonade stand properly and most definitely should not be out in charge of our energy supply.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

That is fantastic news. I look forward to seeing the ladies out on the lease, in minus 40, in coveralls, setting line to move the drilling rigs. Or perhaps they would be more suited to cleaning invert off the walls of the inside of the tanker trucks on a frac crew. Fantastic idea. Unfortunately what they really mean is that they are not satisfied destroying Bud Light and movies and want to get onto the boards of directors for the oil companies so they can destroy our energy supply, and we can all starve and freeze to death.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

On the other hand it's women who keep the communists in power here and south of the border.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Some women .......... not all of us.

