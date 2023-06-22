Things would be a lot different if women ruled the world, especially in the oil patch. And now a new Leger survey proves it.
According to Canada Powered by Women — a national energy advocacy group formed in 2019 to influence public policy — 63% of ‘engaged’ women across the country in all demographics support the idea there are benefits to Canada's oil and gas sector including economic benefits, job creation and maintaining affordable prices.
Its co-founders include Sue Riddell Rose, daughter of long-time Calgary oil baron Clayton Ridell and spouse of Mike Rose, CEO of Canada’s largest natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil. She is also CEO of Calgary-based Perpetual Energy and an accomplished oil patch personality in her own right.
The group defines ‘engaged’ women as those “who take in the news, understand the connection between the economy and energy, and want a voice in the national conversation.”
"The survey findings represent a real opportunity to engage the knowledgeable and informed voices of women in a crucial part of our economy, voices which, right now, are under-represented in national energy policy conversations," said Paige Schoenfeld, Leger’s senior VP.
"The survey results highlight collective alignment on the oil and gas industry's economic contribution and shared concerns about climate change."
Further, 93% of women consider it important to have an affordable, growing and successful Canadian economy, while 69% believe decisions about Canada's oil and gas positively affect the nation's economy.
Almost all women polled (between 89-91%) are familiar with oil and gas in Canada and can identify, unprompted, the variety of benefits Canadian oil and gas brings to their families and communities, the group said in a release.
Despite this almost universal recognition, the main barrier cited by respondents for sharing their opinions beyond their immediate circle of family and friends is a lack of information on the more complex details of the topic (48%).
No surprise, women residing in the Prairies, Alberta and Ontario exhibit greater familiarity with oil and gas, the survey said.
The biggest barriers? Almost a third of women, 27%, consider it a sensitive topic and prefer to avoid arguments — presumably with their male counterparts — at 26%.
And according to the group, they're interested in learning more and how they can support a policy dialogue about issues facing Canadians including wealth and prosperity.
Further key findings include:
Segments of engaged women who expressed interest in the conversation at higher levels include women aged 54 or younger (85%), women of colour (88%), and those not born in Canada (84%).
Oil and gas are widely recognized by ‘engaged’ women, with 87% being familiar with these energy sources, and 36% having what they describe as a “deep understanding.”
The insights show the likelihood of engaged women sharing their opinions on what contributes to Canada's economic success or prosperity increases materially when they are provided with information, support and a safe place to engage on issues (77%).
The group held the first of a series of round table events hosted by co-founder Sue Riddell Rose in Calgary on Thursday morning.
I do understand there are some exceptional women on the planet and in the country.
But Margaret Thatchers are few & far between . . . . most women in authority in recent decades like Angela in Germany turned the country into a basket case.
Today we have female Mayors in many US cities that have done an equally poor job . . . cities like San Fran, Chicago & Atlanta.
The idea that major oil companies are spending 100s of Millions on the Insane Carbon Capture nonsense is disturbing . . . starve the trees & wheat fields to appear "Green" . . . makes no sense.
There is NOTHING known on the Planet today to replace Oil & Gas . . . one day someone may invent an economical replacement, might even be a woman . . . it certanley won't be the Govt.
Ask yourself since the "feminist" revolution has your life gotten better over the last 40 years. No it hasn't. Having women in charge is a disaster. They can't run a lemonade stand properly and most definitely should not be out in charge of our energy supply.
That is fantastic news. I look forward to seeing the ladies out on the lease, in minus 40, in coveralls, setting line to move the drilling rigs. Or perhaps they would be more suited to cleaning invert off the walls of the inside of the tanker trucks on a frac crew. Fantastic idea. Unfortunately what they really mean is that they are not satisfied destroying Bud Light and movies and want to get onto the boards of directors for the oil companies so they can destroy our energy supply, and we can all starve and freeze to death.
On the other hand it's women who keep the communists in power here and south of the border.
Some women .......... not all of us.
