Only in Canada?
The Great White North will be the only place in North America to get a 2024 Mazda MX-30 EV after the automaker discontinued the quirky SUV after selling just 66 units south of the border.
That’s because the Japanese automaker — formerly owned by Ford — pulled the plug on the 2023 model after selling just 16 of the high-priced cars for all of June.
The MX-30 was only available stateside in California, ostensibly to lower the emissions profile of the manufacturer’s overall fleet to help it meet the state’s onerous emissions rules.
The MX-30 is unique in that it uses Mazda’s proprietary Wankel rotary engine to generate electricity, not to power the wheels. Although Mazda has a plug-in hybrid version, it isn’t available in the US.
It was the company’s first attempt at an all-electric vehicle in the US market.
However, it's not the first time the MX-30 was cancelled in the US. The 2022 model was discontinued after selling 505 cars, just short of its modest goal of 560 units.
According to Driving.ca, it just didn’t find traction among buyers who found it expensive with a short driving range of just 161 kilometers per charge. The starting price in Canada was almost $43,000 before incentives.
Writes reviewer Jay Kana: “The MX-30 was a proof-of-concept car meant to see if the brand’s EV architecture was scaleable, and while I’m sure there was some good info or analytics returned to Mazda, it simply wasn’t a practical vehicle for our southern neighbours."
"That being said, it’s not exactly practical here, either, unless you’re in a heavy populated urban area with charging stations where you live, and you’re a very occasional driver.”
Added Motor Trend: “Throw in some inclement weather, and hills, and the MX-30 is a vehicle that you wouldn't want to stray far from a fast-charger.“
It comes after its former parent company, Ford, said it expects its own EV division, Model e, to lose US$4.5 billion this year on top of a cumulative US$6 billion in losses since 2021.
“The near-term pace of EV adoption will be a little slower than expected,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “The shift to powerful digital experiences and breakthrough EVs is underway and going to be volatile.”
Last December, the Liberal government mandated that 100% of vehicles sold in Canada be zero emission by 2035 and 60% by 2030. Although EV sales were up just shy of 10% last year, economists expect that number to stall amid inflationary and recession fears.
"The market still has a long way to go in meeting the federal interim sales target of EVs accounting for at least 20%," Scotiabank economist John Fanjoy wrote in a research report.
"As Canadians deal with high interest rates and still high inflation at the margins, the decision to purchase an EV over the alternative of buying a gas car, which is cheaper on average, or put off the purchase altogether, may pose headwinds to EV sales in the near term."
British Columbia leads the way in EV sales with about 20% of all electric car sales in the country, followed by Quebec’s 13.9% share of the market which is supported by lavish incentives of up to $7,000 on top of the federal government’s $5,000 rebate.
(7) comments
I see EVs dying. There will be increased regulations on shipping them via ships. Batteries that can't be replaced due to costs, insurance companies writing EVs off after even minor collisions, shortage of minerals needed to produce the batteries and electrical infrastructure that can't handle charging EVs, even in California. All of this and EVs aren't the saviour for the environment either. Even Volvo discovered that EVs don't compete with ICE vehicles for emissions until after 40,000 miles, not kilometres due to all of the processing and shipping of the raw materials needed to build the batteries. Only Trudumb and his merry band of idiots who don't see the issues.
I will not buy an EV. They have inadequate range in rural Canada, they are overpriced and depreciate rapidly as the $20,000 battery nears its end of life (+/- 10 years). They aren’t safe in a garage due to spontaneous fire hazard and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near one when they burn, certainly not an occupant, after a crash. But despite all this, my tax dollars still go to subsidize other people’s EV purchases. Something patently unfair about that.
Ford ( what they admit to ) loosing 10.5 $Billion in 2 years??! Not to worry for them, the Feds I'm sure will bail them out with our money. Always been amazed at how some unaccountable government(s) can legislate actions for a future time frame when in all likelihood, they will be long gone.
Autotrader has these for over 40K Good luck. Has a best range of 160km. Wow
That is 160 km driving range on a flat surface with no wind. Include hills and wind and your driving range is reduced.
EVs are becoming Money Pits as companies lose BILLIONS . . .
3 Ship Fires in the last year attributed to EVs . . .
Lloyds coming up with new shipping regulations for these Turkeys . . . Batteries will have to be Dead & they will be shipped on a Rolling Cart so they can be moved on and off the Ship.
But don't worry folks . . . it's OK to park it in your Garage . . . lol
These 4000 lb. + monstrosities are Toxic Waste on wheels . . .
Now it appears in very Hot Climates Batteries lose 30% of their Power . . .
In Sub Zero Climates they lose up to 50% of their Power . . .
Perfect car for Canada . . . according to the All-Knowing Govt . . . and our Low Intellect duo of Crime Minister & Envo Clown.
When will the buyers of EV's be charged an extra $'s equivalent of the road improvement tax on gasoline to the ev driver. Its not right that they drive on roads repaired and built by the gas purchases. eV should pay an extra road improvement tax on all electric used.
