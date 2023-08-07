Mazda discontinues MX-30 in US

The Mazda MX-30, the company’s first all-electric EV.

Only in Canada?

The Great White North will be the only place in North America to get a 2024 Mazda MX-30 EV after the automaker discontinued the quirky SUV after selling just 66 units south of the border.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(7) comments

rianc
rianc

I see EVs dying. There will be increased regulations on shipping them via ships. Batteries that can't be replaced due to costs, insurance companies writing EVs off after even minor collisions, shortage of minerals needed to produce the batteries and electrical infrastructure that can't handle charging EVs, even in California. All of this and EVs aren't the saviour for the environment either. Even Volvo discovered that EVs don't compete with ICE vehicles for emissions until after 40,000 miles, not kilometres due to all of the processing and shipping of the raw materials needed to build the batteries. Only Trudumb and his merry band of idiots who don't see the issues.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I will not buy an EV. They have inadequate range in rural Canada, they are overpriced and depreciate rapidly as the $20,000 battery nears its end of life (+/- 10 years). They aren’t safe in a garage due to spontaneous fire hazard and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near one when they burn, certainly not an occupant, after a crash. But despite all this, my tax dollars still go to subsidize other people’s EV purchases. Something patently unfair about that.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Ford ( what they admit to ) loosing 10.5 $Billion in 2 years??! Not to worry for them, the Feds I'm sure will bail them out with our money. Always been amazed at how some unaccountable government(s) can legislate actions for a future time frame when in all likelihood, they will be long gone.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Autotrader has these for over 40K Good luck. Has a best range of 160km. Wow

Mila
Mila

That is 160 km driving range on a flat surface with no wind. Include hills and wind and your driving range is reduced.

Left Coast
Left Coast

EVs are becoming Money Pits as companies lose BILLIONS . . .

3 Ship Fires in the last year attributed to EVs . . .

Lloyds coming up with new shipping regulations for these Turkeys . . . Batteries will have to be Dead & they will be shipped on a Rolling Cart so they can be moved on and off the Ship.

But don't worry folks . . . it's OK to park it in your Garage . . . lol

These 4000 lb. + monstrosities are Toxic Waste on wheels . . .

Now it appears in very Hot Climates Batteries lose 30% of their Power . . .

In Sub Zero Climates they lose up to 50% of their Power . . .

Perfect car for Canada . . . according to the All-Knowing Govt . . . and our Low Intellect duo of Crime Minister & Envo Clown.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

When will the buyers of EV's be charged an extra $'s equivalent of the road improvement tax on gasoline to the ev driver. Its not right that they drive on roads repaired and built by the gas purchases. eV should pay an extra road improvement tax on all electric used.

