 Courtesy Chris LeBoutillier from Pixabay

Less than half of Americans now believe climate change is caused exclusively by human factors, according to a new survey from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

Climate change by party breakdown

Although the percentage of Americans who believe climate change is real stayed steady at around 74%, the survey found just 49% of respondents agreed that climate change is “mostly or entirely” caused by human activities compared to 60% in 2018.

Americans’ willingness to pay a carbon fee
Belief in human driven climate change down across all demographic groups

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Yet another example of American's being smarter than Canadians.

Raz
Raz

Climate change activism is a cult duped by fake news and social media.

