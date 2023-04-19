Wheat field combine
Image courtesy of Darla Hueske on Unsplash

It’s a double whammy. Not only are taxpayers on the hook after federal workers walked off the job last night, but grain farmers are worried they won’t be able to get their harvest to market in time for the spring planting season, according to the Wheat Growers association.

That’s because grain shipments have to be inspected before they can be loaded onto ships and sent overseas. Along with CRA tax officers, Canada Grain Commission inspectors also happen to be members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada union that walked off the job at midnight Eastern time Wednesday morning.

Gunter Jochum
Food inflation
Food inflation

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The import countries will have to do the inspections and take the risk.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Or they will just have to ship the grain out without inspections. Simple.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Well I guess the Federal Government better start putting out ads for new workers at wages they can afford to pay. Pitter patter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.