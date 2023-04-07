Francois-Philippe Champagne
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was ridiculed by MPs for claiming the $26 billion takeover of Shaw by Rogers would lower internet fees.

Champagne said the government would legislate lower fees if telecom companies do not cut their prices.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Another of the WEF "young leaders" weigh in on something he knows nothing about. Our bills may well be too high, but this fellow getting involved to solve that makes me want to crawl under the nearest bed. Is his picture still up on the WEF site??

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Pathological liars paid by WEF to destroy and enslave Canada

