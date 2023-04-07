Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was ridiculed by MPs for claiming the $26 billion takeover of Shaw by Rogers would lower internet fees.
Champagne said the government would legislate lower fees if telecom companies do not cut their prices.
“Canadians have been very, very clear with me,” said Champagne.
“Indeed, the message I hear from Canadians everywhere I go is the same. We pay way too much for telecom services and we want more options, full stop.”
Champagne on Friday approved the Rogers Communications buyout though it was opposed by the Commons Heritage committee, Industry committee, and the Competition Bureau.
The Bureau on January 25 said the deal was “likely to substantially lessen competition” with a noticeable impact on customers.
“We were concerned about all of those consumers,” testified Jeanne Pratt, senior deputy commissioner with the Competition Bureau, at the Commons Industry committee.
Minister Champagne told reporters he expected Rogers and other telecom giants to cut prices.
“The intention is to have lower prices in Canada,” said Champagne.
“What I am saying is if we don’t see a drop in prices in Canada.”
“What are you going to do?” interrupted a reporter.
“What we will do then is that I will ask for more legislative and regulatory powers to be able to force a drop in prices in Canada,” replied Champagne.
“At that point, everything is on the table,” said Champagne.
“What I’m telling you, everything is on the table.”
Champagne did not elaborate.
“Why is your government allowing this anti-competitive behaviour in one of our most important industries?” asked a reporter.
“I would say, you know, what Canadians have told me is very simple,” replied Champagne.
“You have to go back to the frame. What they want is lower prices.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, MPs ridiculed the minister’s claim of consumer advocacy.
“They announced they think there is too much competition in the wireless and internet business and they allowed for a massive merger,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Commons.
“When will the Liberals start standing up for consumers instead of standing up for price-raising, high-cost corporate oligarchs?”
New Democrat MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, ON) called the merger “a Frankenstein deal” that “has left Canadian consumers to the buzzards.”
New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC) called it a fraud on consumers.
“Rogers and Shaw continue defrauding Canadians on their internet and cellphone bills,” said Julian.
The cabinet was “in the back pocket of Rogers,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS).
“The minister only needs to check the Lobbyist Registry to see more than 65 meetings with his department and the prime minister” by Rogers lobbyists, said Perkins.
“This is a dark day for the internet in Canada,” Laura Tribe, executive director of the consumer advocacy group Open Media of Vancouver, said in a statement.
“The decision is the largest blow to telecommunications competition and affordability we’ve ever seen.”
Canadians pay an average of $1,242 a year for high-speed internet broadband packages and $1,090 a year for mobile plans, according to CRTC data.
