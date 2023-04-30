Rabbits

Rabbits

Cabinet included a new rule in the government's omnibus budget bill to stop the cosmetics industry from testing its products on animals.

Laureen Harper and the Humane Society first endorsed the measure in 2015.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Jablonski
Jablonski

Such self righteousness. How commendable. I wonder if these people put the same amount of energy into lobbying against aborted babies being used in stem cell research and transplant.

