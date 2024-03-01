Liberals top up reporter slush fund under ‘journalism initiative’

“Because you deserve to know.”That’s the catch line on the Liberal government’s latest bailout for mainstream media outlets, after Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced another $58.8 million over the next three years to top up reporters’ salaries.That’s because “local journalism reflects our day-to-day realities, informs us about issues that might affect us and, through storytelling, unites us as neighbours and Canadians, because you deserve to know,” she said in a news release. .“A free and independent press is vital in informing, engaging and connecting us as Canadians.“Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge.That brings the total amount of subsidies under the so-called Local Journalism Initiative to $128.8 million since it was launched in 2019.St-Onge made the announcement at a gathering organized by the Cégep de Jonquière’s art and media technology graduate school along with la Fédération nationale des communications et de la culture in Saguenay, QC on Friday afternoon.She said the funds demonstrate the Trudeau government’s commitment to “ensuring that all Canadians can access sustainable and robust independent news.”According to the Heritage department, the program supported 35% of the salaries of 400 journalists in “underserved” communities in 2023, including 60 indigenous, 84 ethnocultural, 161 in ‘official language minority communities’ — meaning French — and 11 in (sexual minority) communities..“A free and independent press is vital in informing, engaging and connecting us as Canadians. We (the Liberal government) have responded to the disruptions and challenges facing news organizations and have consistently supported news organizations through funding programs, tax credits for hiring journalists and the Online News Act,” she said.Response to St-Onge’s Twitter (“X”) post was less than kind. Many weren’t suitable for pubic consumption.“No, this is blatantly false. An open internet where citizens are able to exchange their ideas is crucial to engaging and connecting Canadians. Not the state-funded corporate media!!” said @LibertyJamison. “What you said is quite literally the opposite — as usual you are gaslighting!”Even though it is eligible, The Western Standard doesn’t accept any federal subsides.