Stoughton Oil Fire
Southern Saskatchewan experienced stormy weather Monday afternoon with a powerful lightning strike hitting an oil battery, setting it on fire. 

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the oil battery located northeast of Stoughton was struck by lightning, resulting in an intense fire. The fire quickly spread to nearby tanks containing natural gas and oil, causing them also to ignite and burn.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

let me guess the feds will claim climate change

guest1019
guest1019

Must be global warming... oops... climate change.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Are you positive it wasn't David Suzuki'd? Is "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" still playing in Saskatchewan theaters?

