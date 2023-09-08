Macklem

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in Calgary on Thursday.

 Shaun Polczer

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told reporters on Thursday that there will be no recession.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Macklem quickly changed his comments to clarify that there might be a "technical recession," but it might not be what most Canadians “think of when they think of a recession.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

rianc
rianc

Is Macklem off in Trudeau's fantasy world? For the second quarter Canada had a GDP growth of -0.2%. While not a recession it is the start of a recession. If the third quarter also has negative growth then it is safe to say we would then be in a recession. But Macklem doesn't seem to realize that we have negative economic growth in the second quarter at all. Poilievre is correct to so many peoples chagrin that this guy is out of touch and needs to be fired.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If a Liberal or Liberal appointee says the sky is blue, you had better check for yourself. Odds are high, it's misinformation or disinformation.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nothing this guy says should be taken seriously, he is simply a puppet of this Liberal regime, and PP s correct when he says he should be fired, the guy has gotten NOTHiNG right.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

offhand, I cant think of anything this guy has gotten right in the last few years.

northrungrader
northrungrader

His ability to accept bonuses for a job he absolutely failed at, is impressive, reminds me of the automatic pay increase all our federal politicians accept on every April 1st.

