Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Kaycee Madu (Edmonton-South West) said the province cannot afford to hand over its economy to the NDP.
“Don’t be deceived by all the fake economic and tax promises being made by Ms. (Rachel) Notley,” said Madu in a Tuesday tweet.
“They are calculated to deceive you into voting for them.”
We cannot hand over the most consequential sub-national Canadian economy to these NDP candidates. Don’t be deceived by all the fake economic and tax promises being made by Ms. Notley. They are calculated to deceive you into voting for them. You need to read the NDP constitution… https://t.co/VgO32ATnoV pic.twitter.com/aJDq2NdQ73— Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) May 16, 2023
Madu said people need to read the Alberta NDP Constitution to understand the promises are phony. The answer is its economic policies from 2015 to 2019.
The Alberta UCP candidate said it contributed to economic ruin and bankrupted the province. He acknowledged there are a number of anti-oil and gas candidates running.
The UCP called on Notley on Friday to condemn actions and comments from candidates who attack and smear the oil and gas sector.
“The NDP still hates our energy industry, even though it supports so many critical services Albertans rely on and thousands of livelihoods,” said UCP candidate Devin Dreeshen (Innisfail-Sylvan Lake).
NDP candidate Kevin Van Tighem (Livingstone-Macleod) compared the oil and gas industry to slavery. He said oil sucks and Albertans were suckers, they were entitled, grabby resource exploiters, and celebrated the cancellation of the Northern Gateway Pipeline.
On a podcast and in his book, Kevin Van Tighem, NDP candidate for Livingstone-Macleod, makes controversial comments about Albertans and the energy sector.He compares the O&G sector to slavery and pipelines to addiction.#abpoli #ableg #AlbertaSTORY: https://t.co/ZBd82XaSZD— Saif Kaisar (@StaySaif) May 12, 2023
Madu called Alberta “a magnet that has attracted hard working people from all over Canada and around the world to achieve their dreams, live up to their potential, and contribute to our communities.” If people want to destroy all of that, he said they should elect these candidates.
If people are wondering where he's coming from, he said they look at the NDP Constitution. The constitution states it supports socialism.
The NDP defines socialism as “essentially the application of democracy to the economy.” It advocates for economic democracy to assure production to supply the needs of all people.
“Through the efforts of many, we have achieved a degree of social and political democracy,” it said.
“Economic democracy demands a co-operative rather than a competitive system.”
If people are wondering why the big unions and their bosses are spending millions to help the NDP, he said they should look at Section 7 of the NDP Constitution. He said conservatives support union workers.
Madu concluded by saying the NDP is no longer the party of union members.
“As conservatives, we must do everything we can to assure the union worker who simply wants a good paying job, decent benefits, (a) safe and respectful workplace, that we are on their side,” he said.
The Western Standard has reached out to the NDP for comment but the party hasn't spoken to the WS for months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.