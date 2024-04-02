Business

Major newspaper chain received $5M taxpayers' money while owing $7M in taxes

Saltwire pushed into solvency over $32 million debt
Saltwire pushed into solvency over $32 million debtRefresh Financial
Loading content, please wait...
Bankrupt
Saltwire Network
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program
Charlottetown Guardian
Halifax Chronicle Herald
St. John's Telegram

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news