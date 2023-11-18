MAKICHUK: Let's not look the Trump gift horse in the mouth

“Born down in a dead man's town,

The first kick I took was when I hit the ground,

End up like a dog that's been beat too much,

'Til you spend half your life just to cover it up …”

— Bruce Springsteen

The bulletin came across my laptop on Friday morning.

“BREAKING: Bruce Springsteen announces he will leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected President in 2024!”

The man who penned, Born In The USA.

A song so iconic, it even tears me up at times.

But there is a great saying and it goes something like this ‘In the midst of chaos, there is opportunity.’

And dear God in heaven, this is a big opportunity.

We all know Trump is a vengeful snake oil salesman, a total fraud and as dumb as a post. Not to mention all the indictments.

But that’s not the issue here.

The issue is this: If Trump gets elected, should we take advantage?

I’m talking about a ‘Trump brain drain.’

In other words, Bruce, old pal! Come north to Canada!

We will welcome you with open arms, my friend!

In fact, we should get working on it now.

Americans are losing hope with ‘Sleepy Joe Biden.’

And by the way, that’s the only thing that Trump is good at. He’s great at tossing nicknames at his enemies.

He really is and that’s quite funny.

How can we forget ‘Crooked Hillary.’

The man has the gift of gab. Millions of US Republican voters still support him and with each indictment, his popularity seems to grow. It defies explanation.

And don’t try to figure it out. Who the hell cares! We’re north of the forty-ninth parallel. That’s all that matters.

But maybe, just maybe, we should start offering special deals, to attract talented Americans, to come north!

Yes, yes, I know. Right now it’s a Justin Socialist Cuba. Sorry to disappoint, but ‘We are Blanche, we are.’

But that is not going to last. Funny Socks Boy is on his last lap. He’s done for. The writing is on the wall.

Canadians are fed up with the golden boy. The man is a walking, talking hollow gesture. And I think everyone knows that now.

He just doesn’t know it yet. He’s too stupid, and too much of a narcissist.

I don’t even think there’s a beaver in Ottawa that supports this goofball anymore.

So, I wonder. Who else could we attract north? An entrepreneur or two, maybe? A mover and shaker with deep pockets?

This could be an absolute boon for Canada’s economy, folks! I’m not joking.

And look, Trump himself will probably even support it.

Recently at a big rally in New Hampshire, he said:

“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.”

Of course, the lefties in the US went ballistic, comparing the comments to Hitler.

But none of that seems to matter, nothing sticks on the orange haired devil.

So who gives a damn!

I say, all you American socialists? Come north!

Unhappy with Trump? Come north!

Where it’s safe, and boring. Where your kids can go to school without worry. Where there’s a Tim Horton’s on every corner.

And our biggest concern, is if the Leafs will win the Cup again.

Come north!

If you have a rare talent to bring to Canada, a top-notch education, an awesome industrial track record, and hey … a big bank account to invest in a new business, I say, come north!

Think of the jobs! My God.

The glory is there, for the taking!

The potential of a Trump talent stampede is out there! I honestly don’t care why. Business, is business. Especially in this cut-throat world of ours.

To quote the great Winston Churchill, ”A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty."

If we can take advantage, then let’s take advantage! Let's do it!

Geez! I’m actually starting to like this Trump fellow.

Let’s play it smart folks, let’s quietly start recruiting now. That talent of American industry is unsurpassed. Historically and otherwise.

We could benefit, on so many fronts, it's mind-boggling.

It's possible. We could see a tsunami of talent, head north, away from Trumpland. Right into our socialist commie lap!

The chances of the geriatric Joe Biden winning, are, well, a roll of the dice, I would say at this point.

And look, you gotta agree with me there.

Sleepy Joe is movin’ kind of slow (apologies to Petticoat Junction).

And Americans are tired of hearing about how great things are when, things are really not that great. The old boy is totally out of touch and that alone could cost him the election.

And lastly, let me just say this: ‘Hey there Taylor Swift! Come north! Our economy could use you! think about it, eh!”