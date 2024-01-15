MAKICHUK: X-59 is no beauty, but she sure can fly

It looks like, well, something weird with wings.

A big shnozz on the front, a single seat for the pilot and an engine of some sort in back. Kinda freakish.

What in blazes is this thing?

Well, they call it the X-59 supersonic demonstrator — a joint project between NASA and the magicians of Lockheed Martin's secretive Skunkworks®.

A one-of-a-kind quiet supersonic aircraft that is part of the US space agency’s mission to make commercial supersonic flight possible.

Super fast, super quiet. Something the Anglo-French Concorde couldn't do, nor the American SST.

Whether it's commercially viable or not, the technology is heading in that direction.

Some day, in the future, your granddaughter might be able to leave Toronto in the morning and make it in time for high tea in London at the Savoy — for the cost of a Business Class ticket.

In a joint ceremony at the Skunkworks® Palmdale, CA, plant on January 12, NASA revealed the X-59 QueSST, an aircraft that is expected to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound — or 925 mph (1,488 km/h), The Guardian reported.

The aircraft, which stands at 99.7-ft. (30.4 metres) long and 29.5-ft wide, has a thin, tapered nose that comprises nearly a third of the aircraft’s full length — a feature designed to disperse shock waves that would result in sonic booms, the report said.

The latter can startle people and animals, shatter windows, set off car alarms and do other damage.

In attempts to further enhance the aircraft’s supersonic capabilities, engineers positioned the cockpit almost halfway down the length and removed the forward-facing windows.

NASA’s deputy administrator Pam Melroy told the attended aviation media: “We made that decision to make it quieter, but it’s actually an important step forward in and of itself in advancing aviation technology."