Manitoba pharmacists are warning of an adult cold medication shortage and asking people to take “preventative measures” as flu season begins.
Pharmacists Manitoba Pharmacy Practice Advisor Tim Smith said the cold medication shortage is “ongoing” with no end soon.
“Availability dates are kind of a moving target,” said Smith.
“This particular shortage will eventually sort itself out. When? Who knows," she said. But it really does feel like playing 'Whac-a-Mole,' in that when one product becomes available, what’s the next drug shortage we’ll be dealing with down the line?”
Smith asks the public to get a flu shot and the “most recent COVID-19 vaccine in order to stay healthy and prevent the need for medication down the road while shelves are still bare.”
“Every year around this time, we see a lot of people who are getting ill with the common cold, influenza, and similar illnesses,” said Smith.
“This year, we’ve seen an uptick in RSV, and COVID is still very much in the picture here … so it seems to be that perfect storm of people all getting ill at the same time and looking for treatment.”
Even during a medication shortage, Smith suggests people still talk with their pharmacist, as they can advise on what to do.
“I don’t want people to give up hope,” said Smith.
“What I’d encourage people to do who are experiencing symptoms or have family members who are, is talk to your pharmacist, describe the symptoms that you have, and we’ll help you find the best product that’s available for you, or alternative non-medication solutions to help you or your family members feel better.”
The Canadian Pharmacists Association warned that there are shortages of adult cold and flu medications. This follows the shortage of children’s cold medications, which is improving, but there are still some shortages.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I can think of a few reasons there are no medications for cold and flu, but they're all conspiracies.
No medications, no problem. Get your safe and effective vaccine today and don't forget your boosters as well.🙄
