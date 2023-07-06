Phosphate Rock
Image courtesy of Wikipedia

A substantial deposit of phosphate rock has been discovered by Norge Mining in southwest Norway.

The deposit has several minerals that can be used to make “green” technologies, such as batteries and solar panels, with enough minerals to meet the world's demand for the next 50 years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

So more mining for green energy? Right? How much oil and gas is needed for that. I bet they are not goi.g to use solar and wi.d energy. That makes alot sense when the left lickers are trying to shut down mining.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.