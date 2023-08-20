Oil workers

Oil workers

 Courtesy MEI

Economic reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations goes hand-in-hand with natural resource development, but such development is too often blocked by the federal government, according to a study published by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).

“For many First Nations, economic reconciliation means reaffirming their autonomy and self-reliance,” says Krystle Wittevrongel, senior policy analyst at the MEI and author of the publication. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Now here's a Quebec based institute that won't be receiving money from the federal government any time soon, perhaps never.

rianc
rianc

You mean we actually need experts to tell me what I already knew. That Trudumb and his policies were killing the economy. It's only common sense that the more regulations the government piles on businesses the more it hurts businesses and kills the economy.

Jane V
Jane V

Figures. The crazy crisis climate change religion is more important than indigenous peoples' concerns and well being.

