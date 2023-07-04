Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Meta is preparing to release Threads, a microblogging app that aims to rival Twitter.
According to a listing on Apple’s App Store, Threads is set to be released on Thursday and will enable users to maintain their followers from Instagram, as well as keep their existing usernames.
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for US$44 billion in 2022, the upcoming launch of Threads poses a direct challenge to the social media platform.
Twitter has been embroiled in various controversies and Threads aims to provide a new alternative for users seeking a different experience.
Last week, Musk announced a series of new limitations and restrictions on Twitter, including a cap on the number of tweets users can view daily. This announcement sparked a widespread outcry from many Twitter users.
Despite the increase in user numbers on alternative microblogging platforms, such as Mastodon, following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. None of these platforms has been a significant challenger to Twitter's dominance.
Instagram has a substantial user base with hundreds of millions of registered users and Meta has a track record of adding features from other social media companies to Instagram.
Instagram introduced a new feature called “stories” in 2016 to fight back against the growing popularity of Snapchat. These “stories” allow users to share posts that vanish after 24 hours.
In 2020, Instagram introduced a short-form video feature called “Reels” to compete with the growing popularity of TikTok.
The launch of Threads poses a significant challenge to Twitter. Musk's efforts to increase profits and transform the platform have been heavily criticized.
Following the acquisition of the company in late 2020, Musk reduced the staff by approximately 80% through a series of layoffs.
Musk decided to reinstate several banned accounts, including former US President Donald Trump and Babylon Bee, a conservative satire news site.
Due to a “perceived increase” in “harmful content” on Twitter, hundreds of advertisers have temporarily paused their advertising with Twitter.
Also, Threads is launching just after Twitter CEO Elon Musk angered Twitter users for temporarily limiting the number of posts users can read on the platform.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
