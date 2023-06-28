Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

 By Dave Naylor

The Trudeau government stated it's engaging in discussions with both Meta and Google regarding new legislation that could potentially result in blocking news from their platforms in Canada. However, Meta said it's not currently involved in any negotiations.

“There are no negotiations currently,” Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta Canada, told CBC’s Power and Politics Tuesday evening.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

private property
private property

Communism doesn't work because it destroys itself- Facebook and Trudeau are great examples. Trudeau is a radical left-wing communist.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Turdough Govt is makin stuff up again?

No one I know gets their news or wastes their time with Facebook . . . seems the only folks this stupid legislation effect is mostly the inept Legacy Media . . . many who are facing financial issues. Hope they all go broke . . .

