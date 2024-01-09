Military police threaten to charge cheeky entrepreneur for selling sex to soldiers

Prostitution is legal in Canada. Unless it’s being sold in a military uniform.This, after Canadian Forces military police threatened to charge a Kingston-area sex worker who offers discounts to foot soldiers and senior platoon leaders. Why?.Aside from this being a potential offence, it could lead to other more serious consequences and engaging in sexual exploitation clearly goes against our CAF Code of Ethics and Values“Canadian Armed Forces.For “unlawful use of military uniforms” according to police documents obtained by PostMedia. That’s because Christina Lea Gilchrist — who has never been a service member — dresses up in a cammo skirt and faux military garb to advertise services which attract a fairly exclusive clientele and a 25% discount upon presentation of military ID.“Upon review of your website, it was noticed that you were not only advertising your services wearing a military uniform which is a controlled piece of clothing, but also displaying other parties engaging in sexual acts while also in uniform,” they complained in a letter to Gilchrist sent on December 18.They also went through the unusual step of warning soldiers at CFB Kingston to stay away from the 32-year old hooker or face unspecified consequences. Although selling sex is legal in this country, solicitation isn’t.An internal memo stated: “The escort in question has photos posted on their website of (as of yet unidentified) clients in CAF uniforms in compromising positions. Aside from this being a potential offence, it could lead to other more serious consequences and engaging in sexual exploitation clearly goes against our CAF Code of Ethics and Values.”.For her part, Gilchrist told the Ottawa Citizen that business is booming, so to speak, after the ultimatum was made. Her website — which has since been taken down — received 10,000 hits within 72 hours after the memo was released.“I’ve never walked around in public pretending to be a soldier,” she explained. “People in movies dressed up as soldiers aren’t impersonating soldiers, so why do they think that I am? “They gave me all this free publicity.”In their memo, the MPs claimed Gilchrist had violated Section 286 of the Criminal Code against advertising for sexual services and 419(a) for unlawful use of military uniforms.“Further, as our investigation continues, if it is discovered that you received your uniform from another Canadian Forces member, then an additional charge is present,” police added.