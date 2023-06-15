Sask Wheat Pool

Viterra was formerly the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool.

 Wikipedia

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe said he has few concerns over the takeover of Viterra Limited, one of the province’s largest employers, as it merges with US giant Bunge.

Earlier this week the companies announced a $34-billion merger that would create one of North America’s — and indeed, the world’s — largest agricultural trading giants with operations in Canada and the US, Argentina and even Ukraine.

Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.