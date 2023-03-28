Justin Trudeau

 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The federal budget contains “irresponsible deficits and nothing for productivity,” according to a recent press release of the Montreal Economic Institute.

The MEI is worried about the federal budget’s chronic deficits and its lack of measures to address Canada’s lagging productivity.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

A point on Quebec - why would it wish to increase it's productivity? With the Liberal/subNDP government continually enduring the funds keep flowing what would their incentive be?

A massive difficulty will be for a (hopefully) future nonLiberal government to rectify the monolithic and myopic structure created since 2015. This while the msm/legacy media will be criticizing and demonizing every move made by said future government.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.