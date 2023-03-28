The federal budget contains “irresponsible deficits and nothing for productivity,” according to a recent press release of the Montreal Economic Institute.
The MEI is worried about the federal budget’s chronic deficits and its lack of measures to address Canada’s lagging productivity.
“The Trudeau government long justified its deficits by saying it could run them because interest rates were low,” says Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI.
“Interest rates having since shot up, the logical response from the government should have been to stop piling up debt at a record pace."
“Unfortunately, it’s Canadians who will get stuck with the bill for these excesses, with increasingly costly interest payments on the federal debt.”
The federal government projects it will run a deficit of $40.1 billion this year. No date was put forward for a return to a balanced budget.
When the Trudeau government took power, the amount devoted to debt service was $25.6 billion. The government projects it will cost $43.9 billion this year — an expense of $1,489 per taxpayer.
The government projects it will spend $50.3 billion on debt service in 2028-2029.
At the start of the current government’s first term, the federal debt was $693.8 billion. According to projections included in the budget, the debt will reach $1,333.6 billion by the end of this year. That works out to an increase of 92.2%.
“The growth of the debt in recent years has drastically reduced our ability to deal with crises,” says Brossard.
“By continuing to erode our room to manoeuvre, the Trudeau government seems to be betting everything on the hope that we will never again have to face the slightest crisis.”
Another cause for concern for the institute is the lack of measures to address Canada’s lagging productivity.
Canada will experience the slowest growth of any advanced economy between now and 2060, according to the OECD. The organization’s most recent report specifically mentions productivity as a way to reverse this trend.
The productivity lag could lead to a $17,741 gap between the standard of living of Canadians and that of citizens of other advanced countries by 2060, according to a report from HEC Montréal’s Centre sur la productivité et la prospérité.
“While productivity growth supports rising standards of living in other advanced economies, Canada is unfortunately stagnating,” says Brossard. “The Trudeau government missed a good opportunity to reverse course by restoring our tax advantage over the United States and encouraging investments in productivity.”
An MEI study published this past January pointed out the strong inverse connection found in the economic literature between corporate tax levels and amounts invested in productivity.
The study pulled no punches on Quebec either.
“Today, Quebec’s productivity sits at 88.6% of that of Canada as a whole, 91.8% that of Ontario, and just 67.2% that of Alberta. If the current average annual growth rate of Canadian productivity (1.19%) were to persist, Quebec’s productivity would have to increase at an average annual rate of 2.42% to catch up to the national level in a decade. This is more than double the province’s current rate of 1.1%,” the report read.
“This productivity gap is not unique to the last quarter century. On the contrary, Quebec has been bringing up the rear since Canadian Confederation began.”
A point on Quebec - why would it wish to increase it's productivity? With the Liberal/subNDP government continually enduring the funds keep flowing what would their incentive be?
A massive difficulty will be for a (hopefully) future nonLiberal government to rectify the monolithic and myopic structure created since 2015. This while the msm/legacy media will be criticizing and demonizing every move made by said future government.
