Montreal gun range owner Frank Nardi said the firearms measures the Canadian government is enacting will devastate shooting ranges.
“This is a way of life in Canada,” said Nardi, owner of Centre Recreatif d'Armes a Feu de Montreal (CRAFM), in a Monday interview.
“This has been part of our heritage for many, many, many decades.”
Nardi said sales have dropped since the Canadian government began proposing gun restrictions.
He said shooting ranges are safe places to use guns because they are controlled environments. Shooting ranges are not free for alls, as they provide people with structured environments.
Nardi said the Canadian government scraping the amendments to Bill C-21 makes him more positive than he was a few weeks ago. He said he is taking this news “with a grain of salt.”
The Canadian government withdrew their amendment to Bill C-21 on Friday, which would have targeted rifles and shotguns popular with hunters.
Liberal MP Taleeb Noor Mohamed (Vancouver Granville) announced the amendments would be withdrawn at the House of Commons Public Safety Committee.
The amendment would have banned long guns generating more than 10,000 joules of energy or those with a muzzle wider than 20 millimetres, which would have rendered many common firearms illegal.
Nardi said he believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has “a hidden agenda.” The majority of gun crimes are done with stolen firearms and are gang related, but Trudeau has been lightening prison sentences for these offences.
He said he thinks Trudeau will try to ban handguns. Right now there is a handgun freeze in place, which he said hurts handgun owners.
If a part breaks or the handgun is stolen, these people cannot go and buy a new one. He said shooting is a sport like any other one.
The Canadian government's handgun freeze took effect in October, barring Canadians from buying, selling, transferring, or importing the firearms.
People can own and use their handguns and sell or transfer them to exempted people and businesses.
"With handgun violence increasing across Canada, it is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities,” said Trudeau.
Nardi continued by saying shooters are responsible, trained, and understand the rules when in shooting ranges. He said he does not understand why they have to be reprimanded for crimes they did not commit.
The CRAFM is looking to set up some events with political parties and people to demystify what the mainstream media is putting out. These events would explain to people why guns are important and how shooting is a hobby.
He said he has a few ideas to stay in business if shooting ranges continue to be targeted. While he can try to plan ahead, he said the government continues to provide inaccurate information.
Some of his customers have been adamant about keeping their guns, while others are going to him and asking if they can sell them. He said there is a feeling of being treated unfairly among them.
Nardi concluded by saying the gun industry is being reprimanded by these measures.
“There’s no logical explanation as to why you’d want to ban hunting rifles,” he said.
(3) comments
The NDP are trying to step up and claim it was all them that stoped it. They would have went along gladly with their liberal allies if the conservatives didn’t hound them day in and day out in the House of Corruption. Then the ndp realized hey wait a minute over half of our voters are firearms owners and supporters we are screwed without them. I’m sure some hardened liberal voters even said hey wait a minute there gonna ban my firearms too
Realistically it was most likely the opposition from the first nations that gave them pause. Both the Liberals and the NDP did not want to be viewed as abrogating their rights in any way. Mainly due to votes they might lose. Handguns and the already 'banned' mainly semi-automatics rifles were not even mentioned as being 'off the table'. Were they hoping they would be 'lost in the shuffle'?
Guaranteed there was opposition from some firearms owners that had been previously quiet but when was the last time the Liberal/subNDP government was concerned about these owners?
...and in other news, gas station owners say the Liberal pledge to eliminate gasoline and diesel will hurt their business....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.