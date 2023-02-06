Shooting range

The rifle bay at the Centre Recreatif d'Armes a Feu de Montreal 

 Courtesy Centre Recreatif d'Armes a Feu de Montreal

Montreal gun range owner Frank Nardi said the firearms measures the Canadian government is enacting will devastate shooting ranges. 

“This is a way of life in Canada,” said Nardi, owner of Centre Recreatif d'Armes a Feu de Montreal (CRAFM), in a Monday interview. 

(3) comments

guest714
guest714

The NDP are trying to step up and claim it was all them that stoped it. They would have went along gladly with their liberal allies if the conservatives didn’t hound them day in and day out in the House of Corruption. Then the ndp realized hey wait a minute over half of our voters are firearms owners and supporters we are screwed without them. I’m sure some hardened liberal voters even said hey wait a minute there gonna ban my firearms too

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Realistically it was most likely the opposition from the first nations that gave them pause. Both the Liberals and the NDP did not want to be viewed as abrogating their rights in any way. Mainly due to votes they might lose. Handguns and the already 'banned' mainly semi-automatics rifles were not even mentioned as being 'off the table'. Were they hoping they would be 'lost in the shuffle'?

Guaranteed there was opposition from some firearms owners that had been previously quiet but when was the last time the Liberal/subNDP government was concerned about these owners?

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

...and in other news, gas station owners say the Liberal pledge to eliminate gasoline and diesel will hurt their business....

Report Add Reply

