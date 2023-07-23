Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Around 9 out of 10 companies in Canada are not required to disclose their ownership under a new federal bill, according to a briefing note from the department of Industry.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, most companies are registered in their own province or territory and are not subject to federal legislation.
“Approximately 87% of corporations are incorporated at the provincial and territorial levels,” said the May 10 briefing note Beneficial Ownership Information.
“Strong collaboration and engagement with provincial and territorial governments are vital to establish a coordinated national strategy that prevents regulatory arbitrage and loopholes.”
Cabinet’s Bill C-42 An Act to Amend the Canada Business Corporations Act would require that federally registered companies annually submit the names and addresses of individuals holding “significant control,” a minimum of 25% of shares, under threat of $1 million fines and five years’ imprisonment.
Data would be publicly listed on a federal website beginning in 2025.
“What our bill asks for is, who is the human, the natural person at the very end of the chain who is actually exercising control?” Mark Schaan, senior assistant deputy Industry minister, testified on June 12 at the Commons Industry committee.
“If that person is exercising greater than 25% of control, that is whose name appears.”
The department note recognized that the registry would not be as effective without the involvement of the provinces.
“The government is working diligently to ensure the registry is scalable to allow access to data held by provinces and territories,” said the note.
“Corporate law is a shared responsibility.”
Similar legislation has been passed or proposed to date in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Bill C-42 passed the Commons on June 22 and is pending in the Senate.
“Incorporation is a shared jurisdiction in Canada and federal incorporation is less than 15% of all incorporations in Canada,” Justin Brown, senior director with the department of Finance, told the Industry committee earlier.
“This bill would represent an enormous step by implementing a federal registry for corporations.”
According to the briefing note, having a national registry would help stop illegal activities and monitor what offshore speculators are doing.
“The Government of Canada is committed to protecting Canadians against money laundering and terrorist financing, deterring tax evasion and tax avoidance and making sure Canada remains an attractive place to conduct business,” said the note.
Transparency International Canada on March 22 told the Senate Banking committee that public registries have worked well in other countries.
“These registries have become more urgent as transnational criminal networks and foreign state actors seek to exploit liberal democracies and hide dirty money,” said the note.
“Currently, 108 countries have made commitments to publicly accessible registries.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.