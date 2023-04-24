Volkswagen Logo
Image courtesy of Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Commons Industry committee has ordered Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to produce documents relating to the agreement to pay Volkswagen Canada over $13 billion for a battery factory in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Previously, the committee had asked Champagne to provide a list of incentives given to Volkswagen, which he did not comply with.

Volkswagen ID4 charging

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Big10-4
Big10-4

This Trudeau guy sure seems to make a lot of dumb investments on behalf of taxpayers. Zero return!!

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Canada is a kleptocracy.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

What on earth can be done to force a federal election? If 70% believe we are headed in the wrong direction.....perhaps a mass demonstration is in order. Look at France. The Netherlands. Germany. This regime continues daily to throw new controlling legislation at us, and ultimately have it passed by the NDP prop-up. Something is definitely broken.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The government has now way to finance this boondoggle other then to create new currency units out of thin air thus inflating the money supply. Ontario gets the jobs and everyone else gets inflation. Remember that the next time you can't afford to pay your bills.

Report Add Reply

