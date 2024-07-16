Musk to move SpaceX, Twitter out of California over school gender changes law

SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk is done with California. Musk said a California bill allowing minors to change genders at school “is the final straw.” “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” tweeted Musk on Tuesday..He said to California Gov. Gavin Newsom one year ago laws such as this would force families and companies to leave the state to protect their children. California became the first American state to ban school boards from mandating staff inform parents when their children change genders at school after Newsom signed a law about it on Monday. The law bans school rules mandating teachers and staff provide parents with their children’s gender identity unless they say it is OK. Its supporters have argued it will protect sexual minority students who live in unsupportive homes, but opponents say it will prevent schools from being open with parents. The law comes amid a nationwide debate about school boards and balancing parental rights and sexual minority students’ interests. Musk followed up by saying Twitter would be leaving California. “And X HQ will move to Austin,” he said. .While Twitter is based in California right now, he said he has “had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Musk would be moving SpaceX Headquarters to his state. “This cements Texas as the leader in space exploration,” said Abbott..Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required judges to consider a parent’s affirmation of a child’s gender identity in child custody cases in September. READ MORE: California Governor Newsom makes surprise veto of gender identity billAssembly Bill 957 passed the California State Assembly in 2023 in a 51-13 vote. All votes in favour were Democrats, and all opposed were Republicans. AB 957 would have added affirmation of a child’s gender identity to the criteria judges must consider when determining parental responsibility in custody cases.