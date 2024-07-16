Business

Musk to move SpaceX, Twitter out of California over school gender changes law

Elon Musk
Elon MuskCourtesy Insider Paper/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
School Boards
Twitter
Elon Musk
California
Gender Identity
Spacex
Gender Changes
Gavin Newsom
Austin
Greg Abbott

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news