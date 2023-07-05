Jagmeet Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced that the NDP would not provide the unanimous consent required to expedite any federal legislation to resolve the strike involving British Columbia port workers. 

Over the past 50 years, Parliament has intervened nine times through emergency legislation to end disputes at Pacific ports, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

gobates
gobates

Maybe management can get their asses down to the docks and start to lift that line....throw that bale. Lotta crybabies on this page. How dp you afford a home in Vancouver on 136000.00/ year. Pay your workers .

rianc
rianc

Must be tough being a unionized or non-unionized worker with the NDP. The port strike hurts a lot of unionized and non-unionized workers across Canada but the NDP stand up for the workers on strike and to heck with those who are affected by the port strike. Why would any worker want to support such feckless support as you get from the NDP.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Emergency Act, mounted riot police, seize all the union bank accounts, 49 days in jail on mischief charges for the union leaders. Problems solved.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

So Singh voted to end 2021 port of montreal strike but is standing on his union podium for Vancouver?

G K
G K

Yankmeat is something else. Lock them all out and re-staff. The unions protect the old and the useless through to a gold plated pension. They live in a bubble that is protected from inflation and cost of living.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

So the truckers shut down the border in Ontario for what, a day and a half and get their bank accounts frozen.

But a Longshoreman makingv$136,000 is allowed to stop trade off the largest port in BC. Singh is indeed a Champagne Socialist.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

