Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
In a cautionary tale for Canadian politicians, the Conservative government in the UK is having serious second thoughts over its net zero commitments after taking a drubbing in local byelections last week.
Now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is having second thoughts on policies such as banning gasoline powered automobiles by 2030 and measures to phase out natural gas fired boilers — water heaters — by 2035.
In particular, the election in former prime minister Boris Johnson’s old riding of Uxbridge reportedly turned into a referendum on ultra low emissions zones (ULEZ) and narrowly tipped in favour of the ruling party.
Under the policy, motorists in the greater London area pay tolls of £12.50 daily for driving within a prescribed zone. Residents also have to pay the fees, unless they park the car or take transit.
The tolls are to go into effect across all the capital’s boroughs in August of this year, including Uxbridge which is near Heathrow, more than doubling the existing boundaries.
Conservative pundits seized on the result as a repudiation of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the ultra-low-emission zone and proof the Tories need to ditch onerous environmental policies if it is to retain power in the next general election, expected in January 2025.
On Monday, Sunak reportedly made a U-turn on the issue.
Local media said he wanted to make progress towards net-zero by 2050 in “a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives — that’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do.”
“Actually I’m standing up for the British people because I’m also cognizant that we’re living through a time at the moment where inflation is high,” he added. “That’s having an impact on household and families’ bills. I don’t want to add that, I want to make it easier."
A spokesperson for the prime minister added, while the government remained committed to net-zero by 2050, it did not want to impose measures that were “unfair on the public.”
According to the Guardian, government strategists now believe the party could replicate its narrow win in marginal seats by setting clear policy distinctions on environmental issues from the Labour Party.
Sunak’s Conservatives are facing a backbench revolt from MPs in his party who favour “getting rid of unpopular, expensive green policies,” as per the paper.
Among policies being considered are an extension of the 2030 deadline to convert to electric vehicles and limiting the ULEV restrictions on lower traffic neighbourhoods.
But the UK also has its own extreme fringe which is a lot more established, and mainstream, than it is even in Canada or the US.
The Green Alliance think tank said the only “proportional and pragmatic” response to the climate crisis is to “pull every lever we can” to get to net zero.
“It is disappointing to see the government and the opposition hesitate on this over the weekend, especially during a period of extreme weather and in the face of all the evidence saying that acting now will save lives, rebuild our economy and protect the future of the planet,” said Chris Venables, the group’s deputy political director.
Don't kid yourself, the idiocy of climate alarmism will not go away without much heavier pushback from we, the people. Whether you like electric cars or not, every major manufacturer of automobiles essentially is directing all their investment to electric....and they are getting to the point where their investment will cause them to remove the choice of ICE's...and then the Sunak's and Trudeau's of the world will be able to easily mandate these zones.
RIchie Rich was installed after the so called Conservative party ditched the women who won the leadership contest in like 2 weeks. Sunak is a WEF shill who is not a conservative. Pretty much the whole party has not been conservative since Margaret Thatcher. There is your civics and history lesson in one shot.
