 By Dave Naylor

In a cautionary tale for Canadian politicians, the Conservative government in the UK is having serious second thoughts over its net zero commitments after taking a drubbing in local byelections last week.

Now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is having second thoughts on policies such as banning gasoline powered automobiles by 2030 and measures to phase out natural gas fired boilers — water heaters — by 2035.

London driving zones

The area around London subject to driving restrictions is set to double this fall.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

Don't kid yourself, the idiocy of climate alarmism will not go away without much heavier pushback from we, the people. Whether you like electric cars or not, every major manufacturer of automobiles essentially is directing all their investment to electric....and they are getting to the point where their investment will cause them to remove the choice of ICE's...and then the Sunak's and Trudeau's of the world will be able to easily mandate these zones.

free the west
free the west

RIchie Rich was installed after the so called Conservative party ditched the women who won the leadership contest in like 2 weeks. Sunak is a WEF shill who is not a conservative. Pretty much the whole party has not been conservative since Margaret Thatcher. There is your civics and history lesson in one shot.

