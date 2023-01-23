Farm Tractor Fertilizer

Farm tractor fertilizer 

 Courtesy James Baltz on Unsplash

Agriculture ministers and farmers are concerned about the “loosely defined” environmental requirements on agriculture from implementing the federal Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (SCAP).

Farming

On April 1, the SCAP takes effect, but Saskatchewan did not sign the new 5-year agreement as it needs to go in front of the Saskatchewan cabinet in February for approval.

Farm Fields

Farm fields 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Don't sign ANYTHING this regime puts forth. Hold off. They are looking to destroy the very fabric of the nation. Use your shielding provincial Acts. Delay, defer, prevent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.