Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is wrong about Bill C-18 making news disappear.
“Facebook doesn’t want to pay their fair share and are making news disappear,” tweeted St-Onge on Wednesday.
“Pierre Poilievre continues to stand up for the tech giants instead of Canada’s free and independent press.”
The Online News Act isn’t making news disappear.Facebook doesn’t want to pay their fair share and are making news disappear.Pierre Poilievre continues to stand up for the tech giants instead of Canada’s free and independent press.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5a2CYs8gIT— Pascale St-Onge (@PascaleStOnge_) August 2, 2023
St-Onge was commenting on Poilievre saying Bill C-18’s implications are becoming “more and more surreal.”
“A government law is making news disappear from the internet,” said Poilievre.
“When Trudeau said he admired ‘China’s basic dictatorship,’ he meant it.”
Western Standard columnist and show host, Cory Morgan, said there was “no throttling of news links before (the government) tried to shake down platforms with C-18.”
“Now they have stopped posting the links,” said Morgan.
Let me walk you through this.There was no throttling of news links before you guys tried to shake down platforms with C-18Now they have stopped posting the links.The cause was your fucking bill. Now repeal it. https://t.co/Dvdpt6Uwfq— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) August 3, 2023
Rally Public Affairs founder, Stephen Taylor, said Facebook paying its fair share is a stretch when it has the choice of doing business in a regulated space.
“Facebook has chosen not to,” said Taylor.
“It is irresponsible to knowingly lie about what a business owes the government when that business has indicated they will follow the law.”
Paying their fair share is a stretch when a business has the choice of doing business in a regulated space. Facebook has chosen not to. It is irresponsible to knowingly lie about what a business owes the government when that business has indicated they will follow the law.How… https://t.co/5NYUILXU8C— Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) August 3, 2023
Meta made good on its threats to restrict access to news sites on July 18.
If people were trying to access the Western Standard on an iPhone, they might have received a message which read “In response to Canadian government legislation, news content can’t be viewed in Canada.”
The restrictions appear to be selective at this point, depending on platform, device and operating system.
Justin Castro and cabinet: “don’t believe your lying eyes, believe what we tell you”. So Facebook says they will it be showing any more Canadian news, are they not telling the truth? I notice this newly minted moron(cabinet minister) is using double speak, we are not censoring news, we just introduced a bill that will force internet providers to do it for us.
There's not a single competent minister in Trudeau's cabinet. They're all dumb as rocks!
"Pay their fair share" is a soft way to say "communism."
I was just about to add that when I read your post. Beware of peddlers peddling the Marxist slogan.
Canada is “governed” (lol) by an illegitimate terrorist ChiCom installed fascist government
Trudeau was installed by China
Do not comply and believe nothing they or their captured media say
The only way to make Canada free is to change the constitution. The first part of the constitution allows for governments to restrict the rights of Canadians in a fair and democratic society. This even overrides our right to freedom of expression. So until the Canadian Constitution is changed, governments have the right to restrict the freedoms of Canadians.
Even our new Alberta Premiere swore fealty to the crown, but no mention of fealty to her own citizens. The whole system is rigged against the people who pay the bills.
Our constitution is a Joke. The government can at anytime reinterpret it anytime to their point of view then lay charges as they see fit.
Nailed it Jimmy, plus when the government does this, the very radical judges they appointed, back them up with approval from the courts, and then the same government says “well tge court has spoken and we must uphold the law”. We have no one looking out for us right now, politicians in power have gone rogue, and the radical judges are in approval of all
If it.
