Oxygen-ion battery

Prototype of a ceramic oxygen-ion battery.

 TU Wien University

For more than a generation lithium-ion batteries powered everything from electric vehicles to smartphones. But that’s about to change after a team at the TU Wien University in Austria invented a new oxygen-ion battery that could revolutionize electrical systems around the globe.

Oxygen ion battery inventors

Prof. Jürgen Fleig, Tobias Huber, Alexander Schmid (left to right)

Dubbed the ‘forever battery’, the oxygen-ion power cell is based on ceramics instead of rare earth minerals. It never breaks down and recharges itself using oxygen from the atmosphere. Unlike lithium batteries, which have a limited number of charging cycles, it never has to be recycled and maintains a constant charge capacity even in cold weather and climate extremes.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(2) comments

kmb
kmb

This is the kind of game-changing technology that we need. I've always thought the carbon tax was useless until technology actually allowed us to use electricity better in vehicles or other applications. In fact, carbon tax is not necessary. People will adopt superior technology as it is developed. This technology likely requires a few more years to perfect and commercialize, but looks to be going in the right direction.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Sounds pretty impressive.

