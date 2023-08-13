US nuke reactor

Vogtle power plant in Georgia.

 Georgia Power Co.

Talk about being a day late and a dollar short.

The good news for clean energy activists is the first greenfield nuclear power plant to be built in the US in more than 30 years came on stream this month.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Footloose
Footloose

One certainty it will take at least 15 years for any nuclear reactor to obtain environmental approval, 15 years for native approval, 5 more years to conclude the now 35 year old design is obsolete. At that point the only vehicles running anywhere in Canada belong to farmers who power them on alcohol diistilled from their grain.

