Person reading a newspaper
Courtesy Roman Kraft

The newspaper lobby organization wants the government to double the $595 million “temporary” aid and extend it.

“Address this,” lobbyist Paul Deegan, CEO of News Media Canada, wrote MPs.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(19) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

why would anyone use our tax $$ for deceitful and propagandized news sources...

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I agree with the comments expressed here; no more money. After 5 years, if you can't stand on your own, you are in a failing business. Shut it down and find other employment. Isn't that what Tru dope and G-Bo want Alberta's oil and gas workers to do?

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Agree 100%

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

why is the headline say government cash? the government doesn't have cash, it is tax dollars.

Report Add Reply
Steve Philip
Steve Philip

Why is it that cabinet favorite companies get a endless pull at the teat but small private companies have to pay back the CERB that they used to help float their companies. Float or go broke. Governments should stay out of private business or indirectly it is a STATE ran venture.

Report Add Reply
guest326
guest326

The times they are a changing.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

This quote says it all......

“Direct aid to people who report the news, that’s dangerous,” Miller, professor emeritus at Ryerson University, testified at 2019 Senate National Finance committee hearings.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Go talk to Zelensky.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once the grift starts it never stops, just gets bigger and bigger. There is no incentive to these news organizations to be accountable.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Ancient Rabbinic wisdom states that when you discover you are riding a dead horse (or camel), the best strategy is to dismount. Printed newspapers and landlines are dead horses.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Shut down all cash to media

You cant make it on your own your doing something wrong. Like for starters not printing the truth, printing missinformation, etc etc.

Chang or go broke. Prefer if you go broke. Shut down all cash to media.

Report Add Reply
Freedom4me
Freedom4me

"News" Media Canada sounds like a union for msm media clowns. So let them go on strike and walk a picket line without pay. Not worthy of employment.

Report Add Reply
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Let them stand on their own two feet and sink or swim like the rest of us !!!

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

"Temporary". This is a joke, no? The best indicator of future performance is past performance. If media is failing, that is likely because it is not only mismanaged, but also because people recognize truth and are turning away from government propaganda. Bail-outs will become anything but temporary.

But that someone would actually say "Parliament must also reward cabinet-favoured publishers" tells me that this person is at best a communist who promotes propaganda, or at worst someone who does not understand that government is not in the business to reward cabinet-favoured anything. Otherwise, you have a corrupt society where elected officials ignore the average person and turn their attention to the businesses that garner them favours and businesses garner favours to elected officials so as to gain government favourability.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Let's also dump a couple billion to bring back the buggy whip industry.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Our local newspaper goes right into the garbage each week as it lost all credibility after publishing regurgitated Covid gibberish the last three years.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Perhaps we could have a referendum on banning all moneys to media. (I know that Canadians don't do that, but we could learn a new trick from the Swiss)

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.