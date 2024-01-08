Nike no longer has Tiger by the tail

Golf icon Tiger woods and Nike are calling it quits on their 27-year sponsorship deal, marking the end of an era in both sport and corporate sponsorship.Both parties announced the end of their groundbreaking partnership on social media on Monday with what they said was the start of a new chapter for each."It was a hell of a round, Tiger," Nike posted to Instagram..Woods followed suit, praising the Portland-based athletic wear manufacturer for “passion and vision” that saw his ‘TW’ logo become one of the most recognized corporate brands on planet Earth."Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."Woods signed a five-year deal worth USD$40 million US when he turned pro in 1996 after his third consecutive US Amateur title. Woods renewed the deal, believed to be worth over $100 million, in 2000..But observers said the writing was on the wall after Woods returned to the pro circuit following his February, 2021 car crash that shattered his right leg and restricted his mobility. In December he was spotted wearing FootJoy shoes at the PNC Championship with his son, saying they were more comfortable given the extent of his injuries.Over the years Woods has won 15 majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus (18), and his 82 career PGA Tour victories are tied with Sam Snead. The last of his green jackets came in 2019.But that was before five back surgeries, shattered ligaments in his rebuilt left knee, the 2021 car crash and age. He turned 48 on December 30.Ironically, Nike stood with him when his personal life exploded in the public eye in 2009 over a series of extramarital affairs and subsequent divorce.That said, his playing days are far from over. Woods has said he is confident he can play one tournament a month in 2024 and is expected to to tee up for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February."People will ask if there is another chapter," Woods wrote in his post. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"