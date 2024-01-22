No charges for elderly passenger who tried to open door on Trans-Atlantic flight

Toronto police are reporting no charges will be laid after an elderly passenger tried to open an emergency door mid-flight from London Heathrow to Pearson airport.According to a police statement, the Air Canada passenger was “in a state of crisis and confusion,” and that “it does not appear that his actions were intentional.”Passengers reported the man had to be restrained after acting nervous and fidgety through the entire flight, which departed from London for Canada on Sunday..“(Crew) managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination.”Air Canada.The plane landed safely in Toronto and the man was taken into custody before apparently being released without charge.Air Canada confirmed the incident to local media but pointed out that it isn’t possible to open aircraft doors at high altitude due to a mechanism that uses the differences in external and internal air pressure to create a secure seal. For a plane cruising at around 11,000 metres, a standard door would be sealed shut with nearly 11,000 kilograms of pressure.In an email to the Toronto Sun Air Canada confirmed the incident and said staff dealt with a “disruptive passenger” on Flight AC855 and “managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination.”It’s the second time in as many weeks that Air Canada has had to deal with a similar incident. On January 9, an Air Canada passenger was injured while boarding a flight from Pearson to Dubai when instead of going to his seat, he opened an emergency exit and fell out of the plane.The flight had yet to depart..Last week, a half dozen passengers on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 filed a class action lawsuit against the airline for injuries and emotional distress after a door plug blew away from the fuselage minutes into a flight from Portland and dislodged at 16,000 feet, or about 5,000 metres, on January 5.On Saturday, the airline issued a statement that it had completed preliminary inspections on its fleet of 65 737 Max 9 airplanes and was awaiting final approval from US authorities to return them to service.“This remains a dynamic situation and we greatly appreciate the patience of our guests,” it said.