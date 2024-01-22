Business

No charges for elderly passenger who tried to open door on Trans-Atlantic flight

No charges after man attempted to open emergency door on Air Canada flight from the UK.
No charges after man attempted to open emergency door on Air Canada flight from the UK.File
Loading content, please wait...
Air Canada
Pearson Airport
Londons Heathrow Airport
Flight Rage
flight safety

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news