According to a statement from the Bank of Canada, there is no evidence to suggest retailers and wholesalers are engaging in profiteering due to inflation.
The research findings showed companies are adjusting prices to reflect higher costs, without any indication of profiteering, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The cumulative growth of markups of consumer-oriented firms was close to zero between 2020 and 2022,” said a Bank report Markups and Inflation During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Faced with large and pervasive cost increases, firms appear to have been able to pass them on to consumers. This result is consistent with other recent evidence.”
“Overall, we find markups of consumer-oriented firms remained roughly stable in the face of rising costs during the pandemic,” wrote researchers.
“This suggests firms were able to fully pass higher costs through to the prices they charged their customers.”
“However, we find little evidence of rising markups amplifying the inflationary impact of rising costs,” said Markups.
“These results should be seen as suggestive rather than definitive.”
During his testimony on Sept. 27 at the Senate Banking committee, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux stated he found no evidence to support the claim that retailers and wholesalers were taking advantage of price increases.
“Tell us about people who took advantage of inflation: Is this a reality or a myth?” asked Sen. Lucie Moncion (ON).
“Clearly, it’s possible to get that impression when as a consumer, you have to pay much higher prices and sometimes it doesn’t seem to make sense,” replied Giroux.
“When you fill up your car and gas costs over $2 a litre and at the same time you hear refining margins have increased significantly, a consumer may have the impression they are being fleeced,” said Giroux.
“But I’m an economist by training. As far as I’m concerned, this is a matter of supply and demand. It’s hard to accuse anyone increasing their prices of profiting from the situation even though it may look that way.”
New Democrat MPs accused wholesalers and retailers of profiteering.
“We are experiencing greed-flation,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told the Commons last September 22.
“No one else wants to talk about that.”
During their testimonies at the Commons Agriculture committee, grocers denied allegations of profiteering. Executives stated margins on retail food sales remained steady at 3% to 4%.
“Loblaw prices are not growing faster than costs and we are not taking advantage of inflation to drive profits,” Jodat Hussain, senior vice president of Loblaw Companies, testified on February 23.
“We operate in a very competitive industry.”
“Grocers operate at very low-profit margins, less than four cents for every dollar we sell,” said Hussain.
“This is dramatically less than other Canadian sectors, including the suppliers of the products we sell. When the costs we pay go up, generally, our prices to customers have to go up too.”
In a report Grocery Affordability: Examining Rising Food Costs in Canada, released on June 13, the Agriculture committee addressed rising food costs in Canada and suggested that Parliament should explore possibly implementing a windfall tax on grocers, but only if data shows they have earned “excessive profits.”
Skeptics “question whether firms may be contributing to inflation by driving up prices,” said the report.
