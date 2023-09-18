GMC logo
Former prime minister Paul Martin’s government spent $200 million of taxpayers money on General Motors (GM) in 2005, which was an “investment” to help make Canada a major player in the auto industry.

The government said it would help the economy, improve the industry, create many “new jobs,” and lead to more spin-off “employment opportunities.”

Not a single job created in $200 million General Motors subsidy TABLE

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

guest356
guest356

It's all about the votes, the votes. Buy them, as that is a known recipe for success in the East.

Report
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The “hand-picked” corporations that are chosen for these federal corporate welfare schemes are almost always operating in southern Ontario or in Quebec. The rest of us pay, they receive. And that’s how Canada works.

Report
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And that is SO wrong...

Report

