Around 250 people came to show support as Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley held a rally at the Brownstone in Calgary.
“After four very hard years dealing with a healthcare crisis, an affordability crisis, and a UCP (United Conservative Party) government constantly in crisis, it is time for hope, for stability, for common sense, and for trusted leadership,” said Notley at a Tuesday event.
.@RachelNotley said after four years of dealing with many crises, it if time for hope, stability, common sense, and trusted leadership. Says people know who she is. pic.twitter.com/Iuj6buOTI5— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 16, 2023
Even if people disagree with Notley, she said they know her. She says what she means and means what she says.
The Alberta NDP leader went on to say she will work every day to protect people’s healthcare, education, jobs, and futures. She added she is running to be premier to deliver a better future to all Albertans.
She spoke about the children’s activity tax credit, which will give parents $500 for every child to spend on extracurriculars. The NDP will cap car insurance and utility bills and freeze tuition.
It will fund classrooms instead of war rooms. The school nutrition program will be expanded to ensure young people have food before classes start.
.@RachelNotley will fund classrooms, not war rooms. Fund school nutrition programs. pic.twitter.com/bGnUhRT3YH— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 16, 2023
Notley vowed to protect and keep the RCMP. She said she will bring in a law “to protect your CPP from the UCP.”
If the NDP wins, it will ensure every family who needs a doctor gets one. It will staff hospitals, build new ones, and ensure ambulances arrive on time and emergency rooms are never closed.
She joked about healthcare cards under her being in one piece rather than three, as she will make them plastic rather than paper. She said the NDP will fix healthcare because that is what her party does.
Notley predicted an NDP government will draw billions of dollars in investment from around the world. It will lower emissions, fight climate change, and create jobs doing that.
She said she would eliminate the small business tax. She described small businesses as the heart of Alberta’s economy.
.@RachelNotley said she will eliminate small business tax. Calls small businesses heart of the economy. pic.twitter.com/GQUbg3fcKG— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 16, 2023
With this plan, she said Alberta will be able to balance fiscal responsibility with spending money on communities. She acknowledged people might ask who is going to pay for all of this spending.
The NDP plan will not raise income taxes, bring in a sales tax, or add costs to the family budget. While it will raise the corporate income tax rate, it will remain the lowest in Canada.
She joked about how it will be “lower than those wild-eyed socialists to the east of us.” This was referencing Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Notley concluded by saying people should bet on Albertans.
“We have the momentum,” she said.
“We’ve shown our plans, and we’ve shown them what we stand for.”
Former ATB Financial vice president and chief economist Todd Hirsch started off the event by saying Notley’s plan is one which protects vulnerable people, embraces diversity, and fosters creativity.
Hirsch said the plan will help families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living. It is about building a better future for Alberta.
“I can trust Rachel, you can trust Rachel, and on May 29th, I hope her plan becomes the mandate of the next government of this province,” he said.
“And with that in mind, I’m proud to endorse Rachel Notley to be the next premier of our incredible province.”
The NDP published its costed economic platform on Tuesday, which prioritizes spending money on healthcare.
“Our plan is focused on the needs of Albertans who can’t find a family doctor and are forced to wait up to 15 hours in the ER before they get care,” said NDP candidate Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West).
Here is the Alberta NDP's costed campaign plan.It pledges to have a budget surplus in each of the next three years. #yeg #yyc #ableg pic.twitter.com/oy3N1vuS9O— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 16, 2023
The plan said it will spend $2.1 billion over three years on building up healthcare.
Spend, spend, spend!
Let’s remember that she pressed the provincial government to go door to door to COVID vaccinate people - insisting everyone should absolutely have it. She’s terrifying and she’s a dictator. NOT someone who should be in power.
Yes indeed BG Manning. The last three years has taught us what ugly authoritarianism lurks behind the proverbial masks of the progressive left.
Ya ya. They bus in union shills to fill a room to hear the same tired story....I will give you what you want, I will make people we have villified pay for it. The joke will be on all of us cuz there is no free lunch
