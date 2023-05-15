Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley promised to cut the small business tax if she is elected premier. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she would eliminate the small business tax if she becomes premier. 

“An Alberta NDP government will eliminate small business taxes for more than 100,000 small businesses, including retail establishments, restaurants, mechanic shops, family farms, and more, saving small businesses up to $10,000 per year,” said Notley at a Monday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Lol, good one, ndp removing a tax.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

That's like Trudeau vowing to save us from Covid.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Smith should have done this.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

And then there will be some type of “emergency” that was “unforeseen” and the taxes will actually “have” to go up. All you have to remember is that Nutely is a commie ska-nke and if a commie’s gums are flapping, they’re lying.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Then ndp helping small business is like asking a fox to guard the hen house.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

The fact that Notley had Keean Bexte hauled out says a lot about her. God forbid she gains power.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

If the NDP gain power, it won't stop with journalists being hauled out of announcements, it will be Albertans who disagree with the NDP. Journalists are just the start, the NDP will eventually decide that anyone who disagrees with them isn't allowed. The NDP are at war with Albertans.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Of course the NDP is all about small business. Highly regulated and always deferent to those in power. How does the new Boss look?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

So the plan to make up the shortfal is... increase personal taxes?

Report Add Reply

