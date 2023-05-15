Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she would eliminate the small business tax if she becomes premier.
“An Alberta NDP government will eliminate small business taxes for more than 100,000 small businesses, including retail establishments, restaurants, mechanic shops, family farms, and more, saving small businesses up to $10,000 per year,” said Notley at a Monday press conference.
“We’ll cut the small business tax rate from 2% to 0% for small businesses providing goods and services.”
Notley said small business owners “have been through the wringer, and they deserve better from their government.” By eliminating this tax, she said it would help thousands of businesses and support aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.
Under an NDP government, Notley said there will be no personal income tax increases, sales taxes, or small business tax for the majority of companies. This move is meant to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the 2% tax rate would continue to apply to professional organizations such as law firms and accountants, Notley said the good news for them is it will bringing back the Step Program. The Step Program will give them a wage subsidy to employ students in their chosen field of study.
By cutting the small business tax, she said the NDP is “looking out for the little guy.” She said this is for the Albertans who wake up every morning and support themselves, their families, and their communities.
Notley concluded by saying this announcement confirms it is the only party in this election with a plan to support small business. She asked all small business owners to look at what it is putting forward and consider what it means for them.
“Because in this election, you have a choice, and you can choose better,” she said.
The press conference was delayed because Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte refused to leave.
Bexte was ordered out by an NDP security official and Madame Premier owner Sarah Elder-Chamanara, but he did not go. The Calgary Police Service showed up, marched him out, and ticketed him $300 for trespassing.
“I think they have better things to do than haul a journalist out of a press conference,” said Bexte.
“There’s a huge surge in crime in this city, and the great fine men at the Calgary Police Service have better things to do, people to save, people to protect, and crime to bust.”
Alberta UCP candidate Ric McIver (Calgary-Hays) responded to the announcement by saying Notley is lying about lowering the small business tax.
“Everybody knows that the NDP is the party of high taxes,” said McIver.
“The UCP is committed to making life more affordable by cutting taxes for all Albertans, including small business owners and their customers — starting with personal income taxes.”
McIver said Notley was the most economically destructive premier in Alberta’s history. Albertans’ jobs are at risk if she becomes premier again.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed the UCP’s No Tax Hike Guarantee on April 26, promising not to increase personal or business taxes if re-elected.
