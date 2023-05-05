Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley spoke about a lady who could not work in the medical field because of foreign credentials. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said her government will recognize more foreign qualifications to get workers into the province.

“The UCP (United Conservative Party) made promises on this, and they did nothing,” said Notley at a Friday event outside the Abbeydale Community Centre in Calgary.  

(5) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

Most of her statements have been stolen right out of Danielle Smith's platform.

Report Add Reply
Betty McIvor
Betty McIvor

She claims she won't implement a sales tax; well guess what? She has to hold a referendum before she can implement a sales tax and it is quite unlikely that it will get approved. As for fees for health care, that is decided by the Canada Health Act not the province.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

FFS put some linseed oil on that face

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Sounds like Notley is playing "imitate Smith"

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Notley is desperate for power, her vows will mean the opposite once elected.

Report Add Reply

