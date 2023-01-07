Fraud suspects

The man and woman wanted in the real estate fraud investigation 

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people involved in a mortgage fraud investigation. 

It is reported the homeowners of a Toronto property were out of Canada for business in 2022, according to a press release. The release said two people impersonated the homeowners and hired a real estate agent. 

(1) comment

john.lankers
john.lankers

Winnipeg police issued a Canada wide arrest warrant against lawyer John Carpay for what would be considered mischief and here Toronto police is just looking for information on some seasoned ruthless criminals. Wow!

