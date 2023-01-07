Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people involved in a mortgage fraud investigation.
It is reported the homeowners of a Toronto property were out of Canada for business in 2022, according to a press release. The release said two people impersonated the homeowners and hired a real estate agent.
The release went on to say the property was listed for sale. It said the property was sold, and new homeowners took possession.
Several months after the sale of the property, the real homeowners discovered it was sold without their consent.
The man and woman in this investigation used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners. Police expect the suspects to face fraud over $5,000 and real estate fraud charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808–7310 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board President Paul Baron said a real estate brokerage has an obligation to perform due diligence when taking on clients, as required under the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act or the Trust in Real Estate Services Act.
"By law, registrants who trade in real estate are required to use their best efforts to prevent error, misrepresentation, fraud or any unethical practice in respect of a trade in real estate," said Baron.
"We are mindful of the fact that those who trade in real estate can also fall victim to fraud, as it appears to be in this case of individuals impersonating homeowners, which then becomes a matter for law enforcement or the police."
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Winnipeg police issued a Canada wide arrest warrant against lawyer John Carpay for what would be considered mischief and here Toronto police is just looking for information on some seasoned ruthless criminals. Wow!
