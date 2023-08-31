Wind farm

Despite lavish subsidies and tax credits under the Biden Administration’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, the US offshore wind industry is in turmoil after the world’s largest wind producer said it may be forced to walk away from multi-billion dollar wind projects on the eastern seaboard.

The world’s largest publicly listed offshore wind producer, Oslo-based Ørsted, on Wednesday saw its shares fall more than 25% after it said it may be forced to take massive write offs due to what its CEO calls “severe” economic and logistical conditions in the US for renewable energy.

Offshore wind Canada

Proposed offshore wind locations in Canada.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Complete waste of resources. Hopefully the projects stay dead, they are entirely unnecessary and entirely cost prohibitive. As is clear here, climate alarmist infrastructure such as solar and wind require public funding to be viable.

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

Oslo-based Ørsted says 30% US tax breaks insufficient to continue US east coast off shore windmill projects. How long will it be before Ottawa Idiot runs to then and offers lavish Canadian TAX breaks. Time it for 2025 Fed election campaign touting Green jobs for easterners...

