Old style newsroom

Writer Shane Wenzel laments the newspapers of a bygone age, before the advent of government funding made him suspicious about what he was reading.

 WikiCommons

New immigrants trust news media more than those who lived in Canada for more than a few years or people born in Canada, says Statistics Canada (StatsCan).

The longer immigrants lived in Canada, the less confidence they have in the news media, said a recent StatsCan report.

Person reading a newspaper

It is taking more and more government help, both financial and legislative, to keep the legacy media afloat. 
Newspaper stack

"Newsroom leaders in this country need to be thinking about how to create communities around their publications that are willing to invest in those publications either as donors or subscribers," says academic Sean Holman.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

I gave up on the CBC in the 80s . . . the rest of the LameStream, now Govt Funded Media a decade later.

Amuzing they would go to the Tyee . . . it's a far-left Vancouver site enamoured with the marxist NDP. Got on their comment threads a few years ago, correcting some of their confusion and only lasted 20 minutes till they Banned me. Even the CBC back then took a few days . . .

The Damage to Canada these UNIFOR Media clowns have done in the last few decades is immeasurable . . . I will be cheering from the rooftop when the last employee is laid off and their doors close forever . . .

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Over the next few years msm will be transformed. Once a CPC gov is elected in Ottawa, media funding will end. People will never trust msm again so they have no hope of getting all their viewers back. Going forward msm will be sports, weather, entertainment and that’s it. The majority of people will never trust News from TV or msm in the future. Internet news is here to stay. And of course this is why Liberals are trying to control the internet now, because they understand most Canadian don’t watch gov controlled msm.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Any accredited, by Canada, media is little more than a propaganda machine for the government of Canada.

If they weren't they would lose their accreditation. Losing that means being taken off the list of possible free money. That might not be needed while growing but will be key to surviving in the future.

Most people New to Canada and those in Canada not paying attention do eventually figure that out.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

Why else do you think the Trudeau government wants 500.000 new immigrants yearly. me for one I’m getting tired of the federal government giving Canada away to everybody else that just shows up on the door step. Canada stands for nothing this country is a joke wish I could leave as easy as people are coming here

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

It is obvious that Canadian media, especially CBC, tailor their content to low information immigrants. Hence why they always drum up the ol’ white nationalist canard. As well as content that encourages them to claim their place in the post-national Canada.

We are 100% on our own.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.