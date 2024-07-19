Ontario liquor strike comes to an end after union caves on grocery store sales

Ontario tipplers are raising a toast to Premier Doug Ford after the province’s Liquor Control Board (LCBO) reached a tentative agreement to end the first strike in its history.That’s because the LCBO on Thursday reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Public Services Employees after two days of round-the-clock bargaining.In exchange for guarantees that 600 part time and casual workers will be brought on full time, the union capitulated on the issue of allowing ready to drink cocktails in grocery stores.That means liquor stores will reopen as of Tuesday, July 23.“I am incredibly proud of the workers and their organizing efforts in order to make sure that public revenues and jobs were protected,” OPSEU President JP Hornick said in a telephone interview with the Toronto Star..Workers will receive 8% pay increases over three years and the LCBO agreed to limit the number of agency stores to 400 outlets over the three year contract. It also guarantees no layoffs for the term of the contract due to “market changes.”“LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual,” it said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians.”“The workers have made it clear all along — Premier Ford’s alcohol everywhere plan directly threatened jobs and public revenues. And he forced this strike by fast-tracking it right in the middle of bargaining.”The union and the government reportedly hadn’t spoken since the strike began and negotiators only began talking as of Wednesday..Ford gained notoriety for publishing an online map of where Ontario’s could continue to buy booze through the strike.“We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners, and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations,” the LCBO said Friday.“Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified. LCBO also extends thanks to the mediator for their invaluable assistance in helping the parties.”