Kingston, ON, resident Niki Ehsan initiated a petition to the Canadian government asking it to act against the Iranian government and support people protesting for regime change.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran is executing Iranian protesters,” said Ehsan in a petition.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran is issuing death sentences to Iranians, including children, on bogus charges such as ‘Waging War Against God’ or ‘Corruption on Earth.’”
Ehsan said the Iranian government is “holding sham trials where defendants are denied legal representation and due process.” She said the government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has detained more than 19,000 people in anti-regime protests since September.
The petition requests the Canadian government declare the IRGC a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code of Canada. It said it should designate authorities investigate reported threats and stalkings by the IRGC and third parties against Iranian-Canadians.
Legislation should be created to revoke visas of Iranian officials and their families living in Canada, who have embezzled billions of dollars through businesses and properties. The Canadian government should ask its allies should end all negotiations with Iran, including for the nuclear deal.
Ehsan concluded by asking it to provide support for people advocating for regime change by “opening discussion between world leaders and the Iranian people to support the transition to a secular and democratic Iran.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre stood in the House of Commons in October to grill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over whether the IRGC is a terrorist organization.
"Is the IRGC a terrorist group, yes or no?" said Poilievre.
Trudeau responded by saying Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism and Canada is continuing to hold the IRGC to account, "including by putting sanctions on a number of their top leaders to make sure they can't take safe haven or buy property in Canada."
The petition will close for signatures on February 16. Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen sponsored the petition.
There have been 2,146 people who have signed the petition as of Friday. The province with the most signatures was Ontario (1,260 people).
Subsequent to Ontario was Quebec (329 people). This was followed by British Columbia (312), Manitoba (60), and Alberta (54).
The petition will be certified by the clerk of petitions, as it has obtained more than 500 signatures.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
